We’ve made it to episode 100 here on The Scoop podcast and we’re celebrating with some news and notes! Twins GM Thad Levine joins for a quick chat about the playoff bound Twins. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson has notes on the Twins, Gophers football, as well as the Wolves. Plus find out what marquee free agent the Wolves inquired about! All that and more right here on The Scoop!