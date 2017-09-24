Vikings lock arms during national anthem

Prior to Sunday’s game at US Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings locked arms during the anthem, but made no further gestures in response to Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding players who kneel for the anthem.

Included in the interlocking of arms was GM Rick Spielman and owners Mark and Zygi Wilf.

On the other sideline, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players kneeled for the anthem, including star wide receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

Trump said during a rally in Alabama that NFL players should be “fired” for kneeling during the anthem. Since his comments, players across the NFL and NBA have tweeted responses, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin.

Prior to the start of Jaguars vs. Ravens in London, multiple players on both teams kneeled and Jags owner Shad Khan locked arms with players.

The Vikings issued the following statement: