All Hail Latavius Caesar feat. Joe Duffy & Josh Pelto

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings resume practice today as they look to take care of business and secure an intra-division road win Monday Night versus the Chicago Bears. To get some betting insights on the game, we brought in our friend Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) to handicap the game (both with or without Sam Bradford) and explain the gambling impact of losing a talent like Dalvin Cook. Later in the show, Vikes Over Beers is in full effect as Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and I sit down over a few of Minnesota’s finest craft brews and complain about the Vikings (and the Twins).