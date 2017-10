The NFC North is wide open. Do the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have the fortitude to ascend to the summit and plant their flag? Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops in for his weekly spot to discuss just that. Later on in the show, friend of the program Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) chimes in with some Vikings takes and grades from the good people at Pro Football Focus.