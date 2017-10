For Vikings-Packers Week, Shawn welcomes in long-time Green Bay Packers writing legend Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) to share some insight on the opposition. Later on ESPN Nation Vikings writer Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) stops by to talk Sam Bradford, Stefon Diggs, Michael Floyd, and the utilization of Jerick McKinnon replacing Dalvin Cook. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) phones in with his latest Scoops.