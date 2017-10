Today on FBHQ, Shawn brought in former Minnesota scribe Don Banks (@DonBanks) of Patriots.com and The Athletic to talk about his career, the outlook for the Minnesota Vikings, and the latest NFL headlines. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops in to talk Vikes and Shawn has some thoughts on the Minnesota State High School League football playoff seedings. Bonus cameo from Drewgie with some NFL picks!