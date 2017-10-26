Hot Twickenham & Cheese feat. Josh Pelto + Darren Wolfson

We’re running out of London/UK references this week as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are over yonder to to put the bang thing on the Cleveland Browns. But Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) is here for his weekly SCOOP on the Vikes, Teddy Bridgewater, and the latest on injuries to Michael Floyd, Riley Reiff, Stefon Diggs, and Sharrif Floyd. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) returns after a week hiatus to profuse some Purple Positivity and recap witnessing the Vikings dismiss the Green Bay Packers at Historic US Bank Stadium.