Joe Soucheray enshrined in Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame

The Mayor has been immortalized.

Joe Soucheray, the longtime host of Garage Logic and Sports talk on KSTP-AM, was recently enshrined in the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He joined the exclusive club in a class that also included Paul Magers, John Hines, Paul Stagg and Joan Steffend.

Soucheray’s 35 years on KSTP-AM have earned him a spot in the hall of fame that also includes broadcast legends Stanley E. Hubbard, Stanley S. Hubbard, John Mayasich, Al Shaver and Jason Davis.

The Minnesota Broadcast Hall of Fame enshrined its first class in 2001, and includes 194 members. It is put together by the Pavek Museum, which was established “to preserve and promote the history and sceince of electronic communication, as well as the values of Minnesota’s broadcast industry.”