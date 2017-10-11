Triage Report (Regular Season Week 6, 2017)

Kick off your Thursday with the Week 6 edition of the FF Party podcast! From a full triage report on what’s left of the Giants’ receiving corps to immediate regrets that don’t involve Jay Cutler (for a change) to a 50/50 draft that’s heavy on tight ends and light on pretty much everything else, it’s an action-packed show you’ll tell your grandkids about. Plus Magsh breaks down DFS baseball (on purpose), Bo celebrates the return of the Big Island Blonde to the beer wall, and 2V gives a detailed explanation (with diagrams) of how the Eagles will hold out Johnson, probably stash their Smallwood, and insert Cox into their prime time lineup Thursday.

