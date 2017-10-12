Vikes Runner 2017 feat. Alex Gelhar, Josh Pelto & Darren Wolfson

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to make a statement and plant their flag firmly toward the front of the NFC North race as the Green Bay Packers timidly tip-toe into Historic US Bank Stadium on Sunday. To help us look ahead to the showdown, we brought in friend of the program Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) of NFL.com Fantasy to give us the 411 on his Packers squadron. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) swings by for another Vikes Over Beers as we plot how the Vikings can stay in the hunt until Teddy Bridgewater is ready to roll. And we close it out with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) with the latest Purple SCOOPS.