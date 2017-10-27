Vikings-Browns Preview feat. Jeff Lloyd + Peter Carline + Offshore Insiders

Dilly Dilly! The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are ready to parry with the Cleveland Browns Sunday morning at Historic Twickerham Stadium. To preview the game, we have friend of the show Jeff Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) of Locked on Browns to sell me on how the 0-7 Lakesiders will give the Vikes a game. Also checking in from across the pond is our London Correspondent Peter Carline (@PeterCarline) of The Daily Mail to give us a perspective as a Vikings fan covering the week for the British media. Plus of course Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) to continue our impressive streak of picking games for entertainment purposes only.