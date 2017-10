The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings escaped London with a sloppy 30-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The game looked to be in serious jeopardy early on, and the Vikes even spotted the Browns their first halftime lead of the season, but Mike Zimmer’s crew rallied and put away the upstart Lakesiders with a strong 2nd half performance in front of London crowd that was elated to finally watch a competitive football game this season.