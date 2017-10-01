Vikings-Lions Recap: Ehhhhhhhhh

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fumbled away a golden opportunity to make noise in the early NFC North race handing the Detroit Lions a 14-7 win Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Despite a top-shelf game by the Zimmer Hellfire Defense, turnovers and inconsistent offensive play doomed the Vikings from kickoff. Plus the biggest loss is Dalvin Cook, potentially lost for the season with a knee injury (early reports say torn ACL). Let’s recap the bleh day that was.
Today’s Talkers Include:
* Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers.
* Dalvin Cook: Why can’t We Have Nice Things?
* Summary Judgement on the Offense
* We Don’t Deserve This Defense
* Told Y’all About Danielle Hunter
* Where’s Kyle Rudolph?
* Stefon Diggs’ Leadership
* Anthony Barr Appreciation Thread
* Odds ‘N Ends
* On to Chicago
All that and more “More Turnovers Than the British Baking Show” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
