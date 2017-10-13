Vikings-Packers Preview feat. Joe Duffy + @JReidDraftScout

It’s happening. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings welcome in the Green Bay Packers for the first of two Border Battles this season. Will the Zimmer Hellfire Defense be able to shut down Aaron Rodgers? Will the Vikings offense be able to put points on the board despite the myriad of injuries? All those questions will be answered on Sunday. To help us make an entertaining game even MORE entertaining, we welcomed in Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) for his weekly spot to talk about the MIN (+3.5) line and other games he likes for Week 6. Later on Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of the Climbing the Pocket Podcast swings in to help forecast the upcoming tilt against the jabroni Packers.