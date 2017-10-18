Vikings Raiding Party feat. Daniel House

Optimism is a weird feeling, isn’t it? The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in first place, the offensive line isn’t a sieve, the Zimmer Hellfire Defense is playing at a Top-5 level, and Teddy Dave Bridgewater is set to return to practice today. I’m not comfortable with this level of good vibes. To help comfort me, I brought in 1500 ESPN Boss Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) to discuss the current Vikings outlook, preview the Baltimore Ravens (The Chester Taylor Bowl), and if we can bury the Green Bay Packers (spoiler: no).