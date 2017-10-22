Vikings-Ravens Recap: Ugly Still Counts

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings moved to 5-2 on the season with a solid, never in doubt showing against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense and running game led the way as the injury ravaged Vikings held the injury ravaged Ravens at bay. Let’s recap the game for the “Game Up + The Tie Breaker Over the Packers” NFC North Division leaders.
Today’s Talkers Include
The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is Legit
The Mandatory Weekly Quarterback Referendum
Latavius Murray Appreciation
Adam Thielen is Great, But…..
Anthony Barr is Playing at an All-Pro Level
Jarius Wright Impressed
Kobra Kai Forbath
You Need to Start Danny Isidora
Odds ‘N Ends
Looking Ahead to Cleveland
All that and more “On to London” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
