Zulgad’s 3-and-out: Demry Croft likely only a temporary solution at QB for Gophers

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has yet to announce whether Demry Croft will start at quarterback over Conor Rhoda on Saturday against Illinois, although that almost certainly will be the case.

Rhoda, a fifth-year senior, looked rattled in last Saturday’s loss at Michigan State, while Croft, a sophomore, entered in the second quarter and ended up throwing three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Croft got in trouble with Fleck and was suspended for three games for violating an unspecified team rule earlier this season, but he gives the Gophers an opportunity (3-3, 0-3) to win their first Big Ten game in part because, unlike Rhoda, he’s a threat to run the ball as well as pass it.

But while Croft is the logical choice to start, it’s almost certainly a temporary assignment.

Fleck’s starting quarterback for the 2018 season likely isn’t on the current roster. Among the candidates to take over will be Brennan Armstrong, a left-handed, dual-threat quarterback from Ohio.

Fleck didn’t recruit Croft and he knows his long-term success will depend on his ability to find a quarterback who is a good fit for the offense he wants to run. Fleck was known for his offensive acumen at Western Michigan and it’s a long shot he’s going to put his faith in a QB who isn’t his guy.

Armstrong and any other quarterbacks recruited by Fleck and his staff are likely to quickly bypass Croft and those brought in by Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys.

A much better fit

Ron Gardenhire reportedly will get another shot as a big-league manager and fortunately it won’t be in Boston.

A portion of this space was used last week to explain that although the Red Sox wanted to discuss their managerial opening with Gardenhire, the former Twins skipper wouldn’t have been a good fit.

It wasn’t that Gardenhire didn’t deserve a second chance , it was that one could have seen the scrutiny Gardy would have encountered in Boston being bad for his health. Gardenhire, who spent this season as a bench coach for Arizona, looked to be in much better health when the Diamondbacks played an August series at Target Field than he did when the Twins dismissed him after 13 years following the 2014 season.

Everyone wanted to see it stay that way.

We found out Thursday that Gardenhire won’t have to worry about putting up with the constant questioning that comes in Beantown. Although he did interview for that job, multiple reports surfaced saying Gardenhire will be named manager of the Detroit Tigers.

There will be stress in Detroit, but nothing like it would have been in Boston.

What happened to Teague?

Yes, it was only the first of 82 games, but it was interesting that Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau did not play Jeff Teague in the final quarter of his team’s season-opening loss on Wednesday at San Antonio.

Teague was signed to a three-year, $57 million free-agent contract in July to take over for Ricky Rubio as the Wolves’ point guard. Thibodeau considered Teague to be a better fit, in part because he’s a better shooter than Rubio. Teague’s defense, however, isn’t considered to be as good.

Evidently, Thibodeau decided he had seen enough following 36 minutes on Wednesday. Tyus Jones played the entire fourth quarter and did not score a point or get an assist.

This came after Teague had scored seven points, making two of three shots from the field, and added two assists in the third quarter. Teague also was a minus-7 in that 12-minute period.

Teague finished with 11 points, making three of six shots from the field, and had six assists but was a minus-17 in 25 minutes and 54 seconds. Jones had three points, making one of three shots from the field, and one assist and finished as a plus-9 in 23:06.

If this trend continues, it will become a much bigger story than the third item in this column.