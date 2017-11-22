A turkey and a kangaroo (ep. 65)

The boys return to record just before Thanksgiving properly festive as The Ashes have just gotten underway at the time of recording. With that in mind John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, open the show discussing the most recent action in the Champions League. They then move on to the past weekends Premier League action where they once again marvel at Manchester City, as well as United. The guys then answer your emails before Cosgrove gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan updates us on the MLS playoffs. We get another round of Waddya Think and we close the show by being joined by a very special guest, John from Johnsonville, to discuss The Ashes. All right here on The Crafty Rogues!