What are Australians called? (ep. 63)

With only one team already running away with the Premier League the boys have plenty to discuss.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, return to a very loug and lively Brit’s to discuss all thing football. They start the conversation off with the Premier League action from the weekend including the glamour tie that was Stoke/Leicester, Bilic getting the sack, and City pulling away from everybody. The guys then move the conversation to the upcoming World Cup playoff matches.

Before we get to answering your emails Quinno gets riled up about something he saw at the weekend. We get our weekly helping of Just Be Cos and then Producer Jonathan presents the MLS Segment. The guys close the show with another edition of Your Choice.

All that right here on this weeks helping of The Crafty Rogues!