To preview the upcoming showdown in Atlanta between the Vikings and the Falcons, Shawn welcomed in Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) of the Falcons Radio Network to discuss how the reigning NFC Champs are starting to turn it on in 2018 and what to expect on Sunday. Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson (@DWolfsonKSTP) swings in to discuss the latest with the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program and P.J. Fleck’s plan for the future.