LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Another strong performance by Case Keenum keeps Teddy Bridgewater talk on hold
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: The most intriguing free-agent hitters for the Twins
How a group of underdogs became the best defensive line in the NFL
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
News
Previous Story
Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?
FEATURED: A Case Keenum poem
Matt in Tennessee write a Case Keenum poem that gets Mackey, Judd and Harrigan into a jazzy mood…
Topics:
News
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Xavier vs. Julio and the advantages of an ‘island’ corner
Zulgad: Bruce Boudreau has reason to be blue about Wild’s current state
Wild jettison defenseman Kyle Quincey; Zach Parise returns to ice for first time following surgery
Prioritizing pitching, Twins GM Thad Levine doesn’t shy away from biggest names on the market
Stacking up the Vikings against the NFC (ep 253)
Two CBs miss Falcons practice, Kendricks out Wednesday for Vikings
Wild jettison defenseman Kyle Quincey; Zach Parise returns to ice for first time following surgery
Everson Griffen will make his kids wait until high school to play football
Mike Zimmer remains ‘one week at a time’ with Vikings’ quarterback situation
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn breaks down Rhodes vs. Jones matchup
News
Previous Story
Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?