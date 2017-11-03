Friday Football Funsies feat. @JReidDraftScout + Offshore Insiders

At the halfway point of the season, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in the catbird’s seat of controlling their destiny with a 6-2 record, a Top-5 defensive unit, and a 2nd half of the schedule laden with potential NFC playoff competitors. To help us talk through the Friday bye week blues, we have our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) to break down some film and weigh in on the upcoming quarterback decision to be made between Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater. Plus Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) stops by to talk about some Vikings futures bets.