We’ve got a show jam packed with MORE than 280 characters. Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and the Sota Stick Co crew join me at Blue Door for Vikes Over Beers@DWolfsonKSTP to discuss the return of Teddy Bridgewater, the latest upcoming gear from Sota Stick, and how the rest of 2017 with shake out for the 6-2 Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson () of The Scoop stops by for his weekly spot talking Teddy, Sam Bradford’s injury and future, and some love for the Wilfs.