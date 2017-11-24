Gophers, Twins, & Wolves Intel (ep. 111)

We’ve made it out of the Thanksgiving sleep just in time to pump out another episode of The Scoop! On this jammed full episode Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is emptying out his notebook. Find out what key recruit will be at the Gophers/Badgers game tomorrow, as well as what NFL team is scouting the game. Did the Twins put in an offer for Bryan Shaw? That’s in here, you’ll have to listen. Find out the free agent the Wolves have called on. All that and more stuff on the Gophers, Twins, Vikings, and Wolves.