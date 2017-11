Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is rolling with Case Keenum at quarterback as the Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim roll into Historic US Bank Stadium. We discussed the decision and the upcoming matchup with my guy Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) during Vikes Over Beers. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson calls in for his weekly spot to drop the latest inside scoops on the Vikings.