Report: Vikings plan to activate Bridgewater for Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings have until Wednesday to activate Teddy Bridgewater from the Physically Unable to Perform list. CBS’s Jason La Confora is reporting that Bridgewater will be activated this week.

GM Rick Spielman confirmed last week that if the team did not activate Bridgewater this week, he’d have to remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Spielman did not give an indication in his mid-season meeting with the media when Bridgewater could be back as the starter. La Confora reports that the team has, “no immediate plans to chance course” from Case Keenum at the moment, but it would appear inevitable that Bridgewater would return as the starter when the team feels he is fully ready.

When Bridgewater is activated it will mark the first time he will be active for a game since suffering a severe knee injury in August 2016.