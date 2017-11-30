LISTEN NOW

Teams that make sense, the posting process, and way more about the Twins and Shohei Ohtani (ep 151)

Shohei Ohtani, Japan’s young two-way star, will likely be posted this weekend. Which teams make sense as a landing spot? Derek Wetmore gives his list of 6 teams that make the most sense — including the Twins — on this episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast.

Phil Mackey asks: Why wouldn’t all 30 teams be in the running?

All that and way more on this episode of the podcast, including what the process looks like, what’s the timeline, and how much would it cost the Twins to get a guy who could possibly be a generational talent?

