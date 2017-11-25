LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?

Twins Intel, Gophers, Wolves & Vikings (ep. 111)

Post Thanksgiving Edition of the Scoop Podcast

Topics:
News
Leave A Comment



News

Previous Story Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?