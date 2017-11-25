LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Another strong performance by Case Keenum keeps Teddy Bridgewater talk on hold
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: The most intriguing free-agent hitters for the Twins
How a group of underdogs became the best defensive line in the NFL
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
News
Previous Story
Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?
Twins Intel, Gophers, Wolves & Vikings (ep. 111)
Post Thanksgiving Edition of the Scoop Podcast
Topics:
News
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Vikings followers should know better than to take these things for granted
Zimmer: Rough '16 season helped Vikings become more resilient
Pat Shurmur’s personnel usage at the center of Vikings offensive success
The next two games will answer the Vikings’ quarterback question
Who are the NFL’s most comparable quarterbacks to Case Keenum?
Zulgad: Vikings followers should know better than to take these things for granted
These Timberwolves should be held to a higher standard
Pat Shurmur’s personnel usage at the center of Vikings offensive success
Zimmer: Rough ‘16 season helped Vikings become more resilient
The next two games will answer the Vikings’ quarterback question
News
Previous Story
Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?