The defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons are heating up at the right time as Sunday’s road test will be the most challenging game for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings so far this season. To help us get prepped for the game is Darren “Doogie” Wolfosn (@DWolfsonKSTP) making his weekly stop with a bounty of inside Vikings scoops. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) returns for another edition of Vikes Over Beers to talk about the Purple over a few cold ones.