The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ bye week rolls along and the break allows us to debut THE NUMEROLOGY PODCAST: Vikings Bye The Numbers. We take a dive into a few key stats and figures about the Vikes at the midway point of the season and try to find some meaning behind them. Spoiler: Not Really. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson makes his weekly stop to talk about the trade deadline, playoff outlook, and injuries.