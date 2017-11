Case Jerome Keenum has gotten markedly better since the bye and is now ACTUALLY the #HotHand for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. To make sure, we brought in resident sadomasochist BJ Reidell (@RobertReidell) who reviewed every single Keenum throw this year. Plus the omnipresent Panda (@PandaVike22) of the Vikings World Order joined as the three of us had a fun, free-flowing, cathartic Vikings chat over beers.