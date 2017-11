The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offense came alive Sunday in suburban Maryland as the Purple went out and got a statement win on the road against Washington. We saw the best and worst of Case Keenum as the Houston Cougar threw for four straight touchdowns before chasing it with two terrible interceptions to DJ Swearinger. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense staved off a late charge by Washington to close out an entertaining afternoon of football on the Potomac.