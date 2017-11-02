Why The Vikings Defensive Line is Elite feat. Dan Hatman

LISTEN NOW

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings boast one of the best defenses in the league featuring an elite unit of defensive linemen. But what makes them ELITE? To answer, we brought in D-Line guru and former NFL scout Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) of The Scouting Academy to talk about how Everson Griffen puts in the work, why Linval Joseph is still underrated, and what coaching notes he would give Danielle Hunter. That D-Line deep dive plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto today on your Bye Week Thursday programming.

