Here are 10 of the most-read stories from 1500ESPN.com in 2017

By 1500 ESPN December 31, 2017 3:45 pm

Editor’s note: This post is a collection of some of the most-read stories from 2017 on our website, 1500ESPN.com. We hope you enjoy revisiting any of them that interest you. Thank you to all of your readers for helping to make this a great year for our website. And here’s to more great stories from our staff in 2018.

Jerry Kill’s candid interview on Mackey & Judd: I will never step foot inside that stadium again

When Teddy Bridgewater returns, it will be to a much better offense

Why everyone believes in Teddy Bridgewater

Vikings’ approach to free agency could reveal belief in Laquon Treadwell

Adam Thielen’s status could throw a wrench in Vikings’ free agency plans

The Future of the Vikings, Part I: The Quarterbacks

The future of the Vikings, part 3: Wide receivers

Grading the offseason: Vikings accomplished top goals

Vikings coaches Pat Shurmur, Mike Priefer address possible head coaching futures

Pat Elflein: The next great Minnesota Vikings center

