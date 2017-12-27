Back on the Grind feat. Darren Wolfson & Producer Allie

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are back at it and so are we as the Purple look to maintain their 2-seed playoff standing with a Week 17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the friendly confines of Historic US Bank Stadium. Reclusive Producer Allie (@ProducerAllieCD) pops out of her cave to talk about the cautious excitement around the Vikings this season, what exactly she does around here, and I have strong thoughts on recliners. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) swings in to chat playoff matchups, Da Bears, possible Pat Shurmur destinations, and dang it… Mike Morris should’ve taken over long snapping.