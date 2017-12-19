Inside the Locker Room feat. Dawn Mitchell!

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are playoff bound and we had the awesome and talented Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) to talk about covering the 2017 NFC North Champs (and hopefully more), the upcoming Minneapolis Super Bowl, the atmosphere at Historic US Bank Stadium for the clinching victory and the return of Teddy Bridgewater, and her prediction for the rest of the season. Plus we talk about her media journey, stories from covering earlier iterations of the Vikings, and how the journalism landscape is changing.