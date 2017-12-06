Jamal Crawford on Wolves and Fran Frischilla on the Gophers (ep. 113)

Minnesota sports is buzzing right now and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson has some updates on the lasest Scoop podcast! This week Doogie welcomes Jamal Crawford and Fran Frischilla to the podcast.

Crawford speaks about returning to play the Clippers, and calming down Wolves fans.

Frischilla did the Gophers-Miami game, and he talks about what he sees in this year’s Gophers.

Plus, there’s plenty to get to on Twins hot stove, Wolves, Gophers football and basketball. All here on the latest episode of the Scoop!