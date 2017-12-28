Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve adds GM duties, receives multi-year contract extension

Cheryl Reeve has won four WNBA championships in her eight seasons coaching the Minnesota Lynx. That success made it an easy choice for the Lynx to reward her with a multi-year contract extension on Thursday.

Owner Glen Taylor didn’t stop there. Reeve also was given the added duties of serving as the Lynx’s general manager.

“I appreciate Glen Taylor’s confidence in me to continue to lead the Lynx organization,” Reeve said in a statement on the team’s website. “I’m thrilled with the strong and passionate staff we’ve assembled and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

The Lynx went 27-7 this season en route to their fourth WNBA title in the past seven years. That tied the Houston Comets for the most titles by a franchise in league history. Reeve is 195-77 since taking over as Lynx coach before the 2010 season.