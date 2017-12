Matthew Coller, Judd Zulgad and Phil Mackey of 1500ESPN discuss the Minnesota Vikings’ great wide receiver tandem in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. If you were re-drafting every player in the league this year, where would they rank among wide receivers?

Plus, Matthew has a comparison that sounds crazy at first, but hear him out. This year’s Minnesota Vikings are kind of like… The Jordan era Chicago Bulls.