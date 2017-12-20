Silent Pack. Holy Vikes. feat. @JReidDraftScout & Darren Wolfson

The Holidays came early for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and their fans as the NFC North Division is already gift wrapped a week before Christmas. Plus it’d be nice if the Vikes got a little naughty Saturday at Lambeau Field and swept the season series with the Green Bay Packers. To help us jingle in this episode is Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout). We talked about the Cincinnati Bengals curb stomping, Case Keenum continuing to ball out, the significance of Teddy returning to game reps, and a look ahead at the playoff picture. Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson (@DWolfsonKSTP) with the latest news and insight from the Purple as well as Pro Bowl snubs.