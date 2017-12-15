LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?

Super Stories With Reusse: Week 31 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 8

The multiple win quarterback talk continues this week with Troy Aikman.

Topics:
News
Leave A Comment



News

Previous Story Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?