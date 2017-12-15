LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?

Super Stories With Reusse: Week 31 – Multiple Win Quaterbacks Pt. 9

This week on the multiple win quarterback talk, Reusse looks at Terry Bradshaw.

Topics:
News
Leave A Comment



News

Previous Story Road trip review: Scorers shouldn’t stray; Teague over Rubio; and what happened to Shabazz’s shot?