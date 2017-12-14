‘Tis the Season feat. Darren Wolfson + Vikes Over Beers

The Holidays are upon us and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are preparing to hopefully deliver cheer and warm tidings instead of the giant lumps of coal that have inhabited the stockings of the Purple faithful going on 50+ years now. Not that I’m bitter. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swings by to talk about the Carolina loss, why it was a fluke game, latest on the injury front, and look ahead to Cincinnati. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) for Vikes Over Beers as we try to rinse away the loss and spin positive the rest of the hopefully memorable (in a good way) 2017 season.