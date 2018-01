The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of business Sunday wrapping up the 2-seed in the NFC Playoffs with a workmanlike 23-10 win over the Chicago Bears. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense led the charge allowing the Bears to only score 3 points on offense while denying them twice on fourth down inside the redzone. It was a solid win to send the Vikes into the bye week as they wait to see who emerges in the Divisional Round.