Vikings-Bengals Preview feat. Joe Goodberry & Offshore Insiders

Game time. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to get back on track as double-digit favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals as the Vikes return to the friendly confines of Historic US Bank Stadium after 1.5 fortnights on the road. To help us preview the Kentucky Kitties is Joe Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) of Bengals Wire/USA Today. We talked about if this is it for Marvin Lewis, the legacy of Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati, the Dalvin Cook vs. Joe Mixon draft debate, and the frustration of Andy Dalton. Plus Joe Duffy (@offshoreinsider) swings in and tells me if the Purple should be comfortable laying those 11 points on Sunday.