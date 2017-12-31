Who could the Vikings face in the playoffs? Here’s the answer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings know they will have next weekend off, having earned a bye as the second seed in the NFC.

What we now must wait and see is how the first-round games will unfold before we know which team is going to be traveling to Minnesota.

The NFC seedings go as follows: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta.

The Falcons will play the Rams in Los Angeles at 7:15 p.m. next Saturday on NBC and the Saints will play host to the Panthers at 3:40 p.m. next Sunday on Fox.

If the Rams beat the Falcons, Los Angeles will get a rematch against the Vikings in the NFC Divisional playoffs. The Vikings beat the Rams, 24-7, on Nov. 19 in Minneapolis. If the Falcons upset the Rams, the Vikings would play host to the winner of the Saints-Panthers matchup.

The Vikings beat the Saints, 29-19, in their regular-season opener. Minnesota lost at Carolina, 31-24, on Dec. 10.