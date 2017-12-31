LISTEN NOW

Who could the Vikings face in the playoffs? Here’s the answer

December 31, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings know they will have next weekend off, having earned a bye as the second seed in the NFC.

What we now must wait and see is how the first-round games will unfold before we know which team is going to be traveling to Minnesota.

The NFC seedings go as follows: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta.

The Falcons will play the Rams in Los Angeles at 7:15 p.m. next Saturday on NBC and the Saints will play host to the Panthers at 3:40 p.m. next Sunday on Fox.

If the Rams beat the Falcons, Los Angeles will get a rematch against the Vikings in the NFC Divisional playoffs. The Vikings beat the Rams, 24-7, on Nov. 19 in Minneapolis. If the Falcons upset the Rams, the Vikings would play host to the winner of the Saints-Panthers matchup.

The Vikings beat the Saints, 29-19, in their regular-season opener. Minnesota lost at Carolina, 31-24, on Dec. 10.

  • jeffreyinoc

    Maybe we’ll get a chance to pay back the Dirty Saints in the NFCCG. Could Ratboy Sean Payton unleash Bountygate II?

    • Brian Herrera

      I always though Sean Payton was doing the magnum pose. If my wife didn’t get it and she made me watch Zoolander then….

  • Cman

    We beat the Rams, Saints, and Falcons, and got screwed against the Panthers. A part of me wants the Panthers to come to Minnesota so they can get revenge.

    • Big TDs

      And then we can meet the Stealers in the superbowl. Then we would have avenged all three loses.

      • Cman

        Sounds good to me.

    • Gordon Guffey

      I wouldn’t mind the Panthers ~ I don’t believe they beat the Rams though ~

      • Cman

        We wouldn’t beat the Rams? We already dismantled them this season, and I think we could beat them again.

  • Gordon Guffey

    It all gets even more serious from here on out ~ No one can be overlooked ~ Not one ~

    That being said ~ I believe if the Vikings bring their A Game they can play with and beat anyone ~ That goes for the NFC and the AFC ~

    On a side note I would like to thank the Vikings at this time for a wonderful 2017 season ~
    13~3
    13~3
    13~3
    13~3

    Now lets keep it going in the playoff and bring in the 2018 part of the season the right way ~ Just win baby ~ Just win ~ !!!!!!!

  • Theguds

    I think we play rams then saints for NFCCG

  • Gordon Guffey

    May I take this time to wish all my Viking friends a Happy New Year ~ While we may not always see eye to eye I wish you guys and girls the very best in 2018 ~ !!!!!!

    • Theguds

      Thanks happy new year Guff Daddy

  • Gordon Guffey

    On a side note ~
    Vikings Finish Regular Season With NFL’s No. 1 Defense
    Posted 3 hours ago
    Eric Smith Team Reporter

    “It’s a heck of an achievement for our guys,” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer said of the accomplishment. “You can’t do that if your offense isn’t running the football and controlling the ball. You can’t do that if your defense is out there all the time.
    http://www.vikings.com/news/article-1/Vikings-Finish-Regular-Season-With-NFLs-No-1-Defense/120f09a9-6000-4980-802b-5d2c738f2283




