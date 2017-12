The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are heading into Atlanta for the biggest road test of the season versus the Super Bowl participant Falcons. To prepare for the duel between 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan and November 2017 NFC Offensive Player of the Month Case Keenum, we brought in Falcons apologist and defensive line guru Charles McDonald (@FourVerts). Plus Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) swings by for his weekly sports betting analysis of the game.