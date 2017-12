The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got their 8th win in a row grounding the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 Sunday afternoon in the Georgia Dome 2.0 (which looks suspiciously familiar…..). The Zimmer Hellfire Defense paved the way holding the best 3rd down offense in the NFL to 1-of-10 on the day. Add in some timely offense and you have a recipe for yet another impressive win the national media won’t give two hoots about. Whatever.