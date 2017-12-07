Vikings Line Movers feat. Darren Wolfson + Vikes Over Beers

Defense and offensive line always travel. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have both and indeed will need both to come away with a win in Carolina on Sunday — the last real road test of the season for the Purple (Green Bay SHADE). We brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) to talk about if he’s still concerned about the Atlanta Falcons come playoff time, why he’s whiffed on so many predictions, and if the Vikings can close out the season with the 1-seed and make the NFC come through US Bank Stadium. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) for a little Purple talk over a few cold ones!